SFE Investment Counsel Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 128,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,512 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,354,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,649,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,497,000 after acquiring an additional 659,638 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 142.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 516,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after acquiring an additional 303,634 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,887,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,541,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after acquiring an additional 271,361 shares during the period.

BSCL stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.29.

