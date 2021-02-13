SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $649,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,177 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $769,381,000 after acquiring an additional 438,121 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 136.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.71. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

