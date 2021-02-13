Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Trading 9.2% Higher

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)’s stock price traded up 9.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.35 and last traded at $4.16. 65,109,152 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 71,362,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Senseonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Senseonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.85 price objective on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.82.

Get Senseonics alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.79 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Senseonics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 709.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 509,264 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Senseonics in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senseonics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 623,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 47,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Senseonics during the third quarter worth about $195,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senseonics Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.