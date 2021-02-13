SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) PT Raised to $38.00 at Evercore ISI

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SLQT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SelectQuote has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $27.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 19.76 and a quick ratio of 19.76. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $29.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $358.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.10 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Scott Gunter sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $575,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 348,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $320,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,625,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,655,580.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,028 shares of company stock valued at $16,796,552. 10.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,905.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after purchasing an additional 704,897 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 1,481.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 885,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,931,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

