Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives $8.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

SELB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ SELB traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.86 million, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.18. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.97.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $129,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 22.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 319.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 12,943 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.