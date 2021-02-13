Seaport Global Securities Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Seaport Global Securities restated their neutral rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $121.60 on Thursday. Watts Water Technologies has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $131.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.57.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.88 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $444,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,952,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total value of $1,744,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,206 shares of company stock worth $10,352,322. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

