Scotiabank Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Price Target to $42.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SNCAF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Maxim Group boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $34.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SNC-Lavalin Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

