Scotiabank Boosts CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) Price Target to $17.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CTRRF) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.25 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $12.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 350 properties totaling approximately 29 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of net leased single-tenant retail properties located across Canada.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.