Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Science Applications International worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SAIC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 64.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

SAIC opened at $96.23 on Friday. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

