Schroder Income Growth Fund (LON:SCF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $280.10

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc (LON:SCF) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $280.10 and traded as low as $276.00. Schroder Income Growth Fund shares last traded at $276.50, with a volume of 5,372 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £193.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 280.13 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 256.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Schroder Income Growth Fund’s payout ratio is 0.97%.

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

