Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Sells $117,368.24 in Stock

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Gilman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

On Tuesday, January 26th, Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of Scholar Rock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26.

Shares of Scholar Rock stock opened at $54.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.47 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $66.72.

A number of research firms have commented on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,113,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after purchasing an additional 394,993 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,069,000 after buying an additional 25,899 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 225,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 74,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $9,657,000. Finally, Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter worth $7,449,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.