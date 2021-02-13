Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Given a €127.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €127.00 ($149.41) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.55% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €117.27 ($137.96).

Shares of SU stock opened at €129.00 ($151.76) on Thursday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($89.81). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €123.35 and its 200-day moving average price is €112.56.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

