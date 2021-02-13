Scala (XLA) Trading 42.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. Scala has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $4,817.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 42.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00062162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.57 or 0.00284292 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00106441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.60 or 0.00080944 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00092505 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00066336 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,532,174,259 coins and its circulating supply is 9,732,174,259 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

