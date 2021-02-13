Sanjay Kalra Sells 2,914 Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 2,914 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $23,399.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Kalra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harmonic alerts:

On Tuesday, February 9th, Sanjay Kalra sold 27,404 shares of Harmonic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $219,232.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.44 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $743.37 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. As a group, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,942,000 after buying an additional 829,503 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 39.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 637,531 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 181,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.