Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.25 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities raised Sandstorm Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.04.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 1.05. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.