SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I (OTCMKTS:SDTTU) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the January 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of SDTTU stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 32,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,380. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.12. SandRidge Mississippian Trust I has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.25.

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust I alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.