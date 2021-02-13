Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 12%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s share price dropped 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.64. Approximately 4,622,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 3,575,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.98. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

