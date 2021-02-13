Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €102.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Safran SA (SAF.PA) (EPA:SAF) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America set a €134.00 ($157.65) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of Safran SA (SAF.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safran SA (SAF.PA) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €110.17 ($129.61).

Shares of SAF stock opened at €108.90 ($128.12) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €113.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €104.63. Safran SA has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

