Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 1,619.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 764,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,100 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $9,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sabre in the third quarter worth about $102,138,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 650.0% in the third quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 8.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,037,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 776,108 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Sabre by 144.3% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,242,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after buying an additional 4,278,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sabre by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,789,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,197,000 after buying an additional 247,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Shares of SABR stock opened at $11.81 on Friday. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sabre from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Sabre from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $1,253,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Read More: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.