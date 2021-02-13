RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) Shares Gap Down to $0.22

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.22, but opened at $0.20. RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 43,010 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.05 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.

RYU Apparel Inc. (RYU.V) (CVE:RYU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.10 million for the quarter.

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance and lifestyle of athletically minded individuals. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com, an e-commerce site.

