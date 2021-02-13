RWWM Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO)

RWWM Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Daily Journal comprises 16.2% of RWWM Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. RWWM Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Daily Journal worth $100,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DJCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 123.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Daily Journal during the third quarter worth about $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Daily Journal by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Daily Journal by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Shares of Daily Journal stock opened at $329.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $295.12. Daily Journal Co. has a 52-week low of $187.53 and a 52-week high of $416.68. The firm has a market cap of $454.10 million, a PE ratio of 111.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.73.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($7.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $13.04 million during the quarter.

In other Daily Journal news, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.00, for a total value of $96,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,432 shares of company stock worth $3,387,140. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised Daily Journal from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DJCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.