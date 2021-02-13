RWM Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after buying an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 324,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 866,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 894,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,805,930. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $34.56.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

