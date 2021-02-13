RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,041,000. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. RWM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 80,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ANGL stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $32.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,294,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.37. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.13 and a one year high of $32.62.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.