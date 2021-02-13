RWM Asset Management LLC Makes New $14.94 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 486,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF accounts for 3.1% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS remained flat at $$30.70 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,715. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $31.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.