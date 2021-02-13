RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $769,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 54,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.97. 605,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,543. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $49.12 and a one year high of $91.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.18.

