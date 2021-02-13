RWM Asset Management LLC Invests $4.15 Million in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 173,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REET. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,426,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,007,000 after buying an additional 525,072 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,712,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,746,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 3,382.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 111,830 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:REET traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.99. 295,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,981. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $28.89.

