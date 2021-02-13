RWM Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,482,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.1% of RWM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $279,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,918. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.