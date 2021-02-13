RWM Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 436.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,496,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,283,000. Finally, EQ LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.49. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,381,386. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $207.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.29 and its 200-day moving average is $182.38.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

