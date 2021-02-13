Rupee Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Rupee coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Rupee has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $60,238.50 and approximately $31.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00048469 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000173 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000093 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee Coin Profile

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 42,108,850 coins. The official website for Rupee is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

