Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,360 VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter worth $255,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 321,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter.

FLTR stock opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $25.45.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.