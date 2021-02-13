Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,614,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

