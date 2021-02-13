Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Invests $257,000 in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 686,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,706,000 after buying an additional 184,888 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after acquiring an additional 233,135 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,193,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 341,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 45,902 shares during the period. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 54.1% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 315,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,822,000 after acquiring an additional 110,943 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Friday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

