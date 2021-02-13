Running Point Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $323,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Endowment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VPU opened at $137.51 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $156.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.05.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

