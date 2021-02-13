Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) Short Interest Update

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROCLF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 174.5% from the January 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ROCLF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 39,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,426. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.07. Royal Olympic Cruise Lines has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.18.

Get Royal Olympic Cruise Lines alerts:

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Company Profile

Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Inc, from its base in Piraeus, Greece, operates a fleet of mid-sized cruise ships to serve its niche market of more experienced and educated passengers. To this audience, Royal Olympic offers a variety of destination-oriented cruises to the most popular sites of historic and cultural significance in the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic, and Central and South American waters, on environmentally friendly cruise ships.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Olympic Cruise Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.