Royal Mail’s (ROYMY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Royal Mail from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Mail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Mail from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ROYMY opened at $12.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.40.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

