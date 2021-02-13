Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Upgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, FinViz reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RDS-A. HSBC raised Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised Royal Dutch Shell from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Dutch Shell from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at $38.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

