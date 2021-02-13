Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 1,800 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) has been given a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,740.83 ($22.74).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,300.60 ($16.99) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,998.59 ($26.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13. The company has a market cap of £48.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,332.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,154.65.

In related news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, for a total transaction of £85,383 ($111,553.44).

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

