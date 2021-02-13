Royal Bank of Canada Raises TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$151.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded TMX Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$150.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on TMX Group from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

TSE X opened at C$128.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 28.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$84.50 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$125.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$130.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

