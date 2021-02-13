Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Stock Position Lifted by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 203.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $107.50 to $113.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.95.

Shares of RY opened at $83.61 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $86.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.73. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Royal Bank of Canada’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.17%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

