Royal Bank of Canada Increases Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to $35.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 43.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Finning International from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Finning International from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Finning International from $33.00 to $34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.81.

Shares of FINGF stock opened at $24.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. Finning International has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $24.79.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

