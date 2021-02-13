Royal Bank of Canada Increases CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target to C$16.00

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CRT.UN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.11.

Shares of TSE CRT.UN opened at C$15.48 on Wednesday. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$9.14 and a 52 week high of C$17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 31.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.0669 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 159.56%.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

