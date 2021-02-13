Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) a €23.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.10 ($27.18).

Shares of EPA CS opened at €19.12 ($22.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.47 and a 200 day moving average price of €17.83. AXA SA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

