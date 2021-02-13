Roth Capital Raises A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Price Target to $60.00

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A-Mark Precious Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

AMRK opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $29.40. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.60.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 55.63% and a net margin of 0.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 59,169 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,653 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 453.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 85,400 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.