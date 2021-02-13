Roth Capital Boosts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $260.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Enphase Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.94.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $206.51 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $6,515,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,407,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,921 shares of company stock worth $36,848,094 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

