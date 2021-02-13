Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,597 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MU Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,450 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $119.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.13. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $124.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

