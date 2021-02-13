Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCKHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.20.

Get Rockhopper Exploration alerts:

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.