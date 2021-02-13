Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the January 14th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RCKHF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,079. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.11. Rockhopper Exploration has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.20.
About Rockhopper Exploration
