Roche’s (RHHBY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Roche from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Roche from a reduce rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $299.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. Roche has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,611,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 3,477.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 448,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after acquiring an additional 436,426 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,051,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Roche by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 413,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,715,000 after purchasing an additional 76,173 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

