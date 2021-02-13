Robert W. Baird Upgrades Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) to “Outperform”

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $52.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vocera Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

VCRA opened at $52.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. Vocera Communications has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.08.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 8,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of Vocera Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total transaction of $495,452.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,870 shares of company stock valued at $4,405,610. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 58.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,719,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 39.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 151,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

