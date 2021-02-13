Robert Paul Sells 19,175 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) insider Robert Paul sold 19,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $399,031.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alector alerts:

On Tuesday, January 26th, Robert Paul sold 27,308 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $491,544.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of Alector stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $543,600.00.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $21.05 on Friday. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 53.86% and a negative net margin of 757.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alector in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Alector by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alector by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Alector by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alector by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. 61.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.