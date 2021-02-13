Robert Luciano Buys 40,000 Shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) (ASX:VG8) Stock

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$91,840.00 ($65,600.00).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Robert Luciano acquired 40,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.29 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of A$91,640.00 ($65,457.14).

On Friday, February 5th, Robert Luciano bought 47,000 shares of VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited (VG8.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.28 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$106,925.00 ($76,375.00).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$2.10.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, Â’boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

